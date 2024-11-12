Electronics Mart slumps after dismal Q1 performance

Electronics Mart India tumbled 13.17% to Rs 158.95 after the company reported 34% fall in net profit to Rs 24.5 crore despite a 6% rise in total revenue to Rs 1,386.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

While EBITDA fell by 13% YoY to Rs 83.9 crore, EBITDA margin contracted by 130 basis points YoY to 6.1% in the second quarter.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 32.5 crore, down by 35% from Rs 50.1 crore in Q2 FY24.

Electronics Mart India (EMIL) is the 4th largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India. EMIL is not engaged in any manufacturing and the products it sells are sourced from wide variety of suppliers/OEMs, with some of them it has long-standing relationship of more than 15 years. It operates both multi-brand outlets (MBOs) and exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) arraying multifarious as well as specialized electronic products.

