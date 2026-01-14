L&T's heavy civil infrastructure vertical bags 'large' order in Maharashtra

Larsen & Toubro said that its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business has secured a 'large' order from Torrent Energy Storage Solutions for the construction of India's biggest pumped storage project in Raigad, Maharashtra.

The Saidongar-1 pumped storage project (PSP) will comprise ten units of 300 MW each, taking its total capacity to 3000 MW.

The scope of the contract includes design, engineering and execution of all civil and hydro mechanical jobs associated with the project.

With this order, L&T will play a pivotal role in bringing to life a project of immense significance expected to enhance grid reliability and energy security for Maharashtra and beyond.

L&T stated that pumped storage projects like Saidongar-1 are vital to ensuring grid stability and meeting peak power demand. This order is a testament to L&Ts unmatched capability in delivering complex hydroelectric/pumped storage projects of national importance. With a track-record of engineering excellence, timely execution and world-class safety standards, the Saidongar-1 PSP reinforces L&Ts position as a trusted partner for large-scale, high-capacity pumped storage solutions, the company stated. According to L&Ts classification, the value of this contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore. L&T is a diversified EPC major operating across infrastructure, energy, hydrocarbons, defence, manufacturing and services in India and overseas.