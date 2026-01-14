Puravankara soars after Q3 sales value climbs 17% YoY to Rs 1,414-cr

Puravankara surged 10.62% to Rs 254.60 after the real estate developer reported a 17% increase in sales value to Rs 1,414 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,209 crore in Q3 FY25.

The companys collections climbed 22% YoY to Rs 1,140 crore in Q3 FY26.

Sales area stood at 1.49 million square feet (msft) in Q3 FY26, up 4% compared with 1.43 msft in Q3 FY25. Average realization increased 12% YoY to Rs 9500 per sq.ft during the quarter.

During the quarter, the company handed over 1.23 msft, delivering 1,116 homes.

The company said that Indias macroeconomic momentum remained strong in Q2 FY26, with real GDP growth of around 8.2% YoY, leading the RBI to upgrade its FY26 growth outlook to 7.3%. While residential housing demand moderated in Q3 FY26, declining by approximately 16% YoY in volume terms. In contrast, the commercial real estate segment remained resilient, with leasing activity rising about 15% QoQ. Bengaluru led leasing absorption with a around 24% share, followed by Mumbai at approximately 22% and Delhi-NCR at around 18%, underscoring the continued strength of office demand in Indias key metros.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said, In 9MFY26, we made significant progress in expanding our portfolio, adding over 12.76 msft of potential developable area with an estimated GDV of approximately Rs 13,900 crore. These include marquee acquisitions across Bengaluru and Mumbai, such as a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru; large-scale partnerships in North and East Bengaluru; and redevelopment projects at Malabar Hill and Chembur. Our focus remains on disciplined execution and value creation through strategic expansion in high-demand micro-markets In Q3FY26, we continued the growth momentum, driven substantially by sustenance sales, achieving pre-sales of Rs 1,414 crore and collections of Rs 1,140 crore, both improving year-on-year. This performance underscores the continued trust of our customers and the strength of our brand across markets.

Meanwhile, the company received letter of intent from Starworth Infrastructure & Construction for the construction of the proposed residential project, Sattva AANGANE, having approximate built-up area of 30,36,458 Sq. ft. at East Taluk, Bangalore. The contract value is approximately Rs 311.18 crore and it will be executed within 37 months. The Puravankara Group is one of India's most trusted realty majors, headquartered in Bengaluru with a pan-India presence. Over the past five decades, the company has established three distinct and successful residential brands Puravankara, Provident Housing (PHL), and Purva Land - catering to the entire spectrum of housing and plotted development needs.