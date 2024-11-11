Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 30.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 1035.49 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 30.82% to Rs 67.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 1035.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 932.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1035.49932.4911.8811.89114.2190.32100.9080.2767.0751.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News