Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 30.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 1035.49 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 30.82% to Rs 67.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 1035.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 932.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1035.49932.49 11 OPM %11.8811.89 -PBDT114.2190.32 26 PBT100.9080.27 26 NP67.0751.27 31

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

