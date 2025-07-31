Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 31.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 52.39 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 31.33% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 52.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.52.3951.420.802.371.492.190.561.290.570.83

