Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 31.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 52.39 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 31.33% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 52.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.3951.42 2 OPM %0.802.37 -PBDT1.492.19 -32 PBT0.561.29 -57 NP0.570.83 -31

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

