JB Chemicals Q1 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 202 cr

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reported consolidated net profit surged 14.45% to Rs 202.38 crore on an 8.91% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,093.94 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 271.61 crore in Q1 FY26, rising 13.25% from the Rs 239.84 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY26, operating EBITDA stood at Rs 330 crore, up 13%, compared with Rs 292 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 30.2% in Q1 FY26 as against 29% in Q1 FY25.

Nikhil Chopra, CEO and whole-time director of JB Pharma, stated, JB continues to be the fastest-growing domestic pharma company amongst the top 25 organizations as per IQVIA MAT Jun25 data. The domestic business recorded approximately 14% value growth. This was driven by acute and chronic segments, including our ophthalmology portfolio.

Our major brands & their franchises are also performing well. The CDMO business momentum is likely to be sustained in coming quarters. Our operating EBITDA margins crossed 30% for the first time, which highlights the results of our strategy of focusing on profitable growth. Going forward, we will maintain focus on driving topline growth, cost optimization, and organizational efficiencies. I am confident that the organization will continue to perform well, with our domestic and CDMO segments leading the way on growth and profitability. We have all the necessary building blocks in place for sustainable growth in the coming years. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals manufactures a wide range of pharmaceutical formulation specialties, radiodiagnostics, APIs, and intermediates.