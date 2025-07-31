Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindprakash Industries Ltd, S.A.L Steel Ltd, MSP Steel & Power Ltd and Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2025.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd, S.A.L Steel Ltd, MSP Steel & Power Ltd and Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2025.

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2166.35 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1397 shares in the past one month.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 176.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 571 shares in the past one month.

S.A.L Steel Ltd spiked 11.13% to Rs 17.37. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15972 shares in the past one month.

MSP Steel & Power Ltd spurt 9.97% to Rs 34.62. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd advanced 9.34% to Rs 133.79. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Relaxo Footwears tanks as Q1 PAT slides 13% QoQ to Rs 49 crore

JB Chemicals Q1 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 202 cr

Benchmarks trade with modest losses; consumer durables shares slide

Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Board of Yuken India allots 5.84 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story