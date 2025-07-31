Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindprakash Industries Ltd, S.A.L Steel Ltd, MSP Steel & Power Ltd and Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2025.

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2166.35 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1397 shares in the past one month.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 176.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 571 shares in the past one month. S.A.L Steel Ltd spiked 11.13% to Rs 17.37. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15972 shares in the past one month. MSP Steel & Power Ltd spurt 9.97% to Rs 34.62. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.