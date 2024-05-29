Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit rises 45.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit rises 45.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 24.22% to Rs 152.27 crore

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 45.76% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.22% to Rs 152.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.62% to Rs 58.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.34% to Rs 633.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 837.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales152.27200.95 -24 633.41837.17 -24 OPM %3.4910.22 -13.9110.70 - PBDT6.2920.83 -70 90.0685.53 5 PBT17.6515.49 14 69.6568.80 1 NP15.9910.97 46 58.3753.74 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit rises 3.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Lancer Container inks deal for acquiring 1200 containers from SYMCON

Lancer Containers allots 66.78 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 67.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story