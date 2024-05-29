Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.91% to Rs 624.09 crore

Net profit of Greenlam Industries declined 11.24% to Rs 40.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.91% to Rs 624.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 533.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 138.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 2306.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2025.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

624.09533.812306.352025.9613.3813.8712.7811.5078.9072.02272.03227.3653.1555.17184.94164.1140.9746.16138.39128.70

