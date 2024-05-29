Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 16.91% to Rs 624.09 crore

Net profit of Greenlam Industries declined 11.24% to Rs 40.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.91% to Rs 624.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 533.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 138.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 2306.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2025.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales624.09533.81 17 2306.352025.96 14 OPM %13.3813.87 -12.7811.50 - PBDT78.9072.02 10 272.03227.36 20 PBT53.1555.17 -4 184.94164.11 13 NP40.9746.16 -11 138.39128.70 8

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

