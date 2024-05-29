Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 12.94% to Rs 12.65 crore

Net profit of Comfort Commotrade reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.94% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 16.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.95% to Rs 31.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.6514.53 -13 31.8567.69 -53 OPM %43.56-44.12 -74.10-1.00 - PBDT5.45-6.81 LP 22.66-2.09 LP PBT5.45-6.82 LP 22.63-2.13 LP NP0.09-6.69 LP 16.71-2.32 LP

