Landmark Cars receives LoI from Mercedes-Benz India

Landmark Cars has received a Letter of Intent from Mercedes-Benz India for a dealership in Patna. This dealership will cater to the high potential geographies of Bihar and Jharkhand and will be established in the standalone i.e. Landmark Cars. The business will include Sales and After Sales of Mercedes-Benz cars.

This aligns with the company's strategy of horizontal expansion through a rapidly growing luxury car brand in India, which also contributes positively to the company's profitability.

