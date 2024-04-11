Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced the completion of divestment of L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (LTIDPL), a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) holding 51% and 49% shares respectively.

LTIDPL has been a pioneer in PublicPrivate-Partnership (PPP) model of Infrastructure development in India. Both L&T (51%) and CPP Investments (49%) stakes have been acquired by Epic Concesiones, an investee company of Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus Strategy, managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors (EAAA).

This deal is in line with L&T's strategy to exit non-core businesses for reducing its exposure to the asset heavy developmental projects portfolio thereby enhancing its Return on Equity.

