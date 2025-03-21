Larsen & Toubro secures large order from Brigade Group

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured large order from the Brigade Group to construct residential and commercial towers in Hyderabad and Chennai. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore. This accounts for the largest residential project that the business has so far received from a private customer.

1. Brigade Gateway Residences at Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad: Comprising 2 luxury towers, the project will feature one of the tallest buildings in Hyderabad, with configuration being 5B+G+57 floors.

2. Brigade World Trade Centre at Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad: A commercial tower standing tall at over 200 metres in the configuration of 5B+G+50 floors. It will also accommodate retail space and a five-star hotel Brigade Neopolis and will be the tallest mixed-use development in Hyderabad.

3. Brigade Altius, Chennai: The project will be one of the tallest and prestigious development in the locality in Chennai, comprising 3 Signature towers with configuration being 6 parking levels + 39 apartment floors.

4. Brigade Morgan Heights, Chennai: The project comprises 10 luxury towers in the configuration of 4 parking levels and apartment floors ranging between 11-21 floors.

All these projects will be executed on a design-and-build basis in stringent timelines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News