Board of Entero Healthcare Solutions approves investment up to Rs 8 cr in subsidiary

At meeting held on 21 March 2025

The board of Entero Healthcare Solutions at its meeting held on 21 March 2025 has approved making an investment upto Rs 8 crore in the equity shares proposed to be issued by its wholly owned subsidiary viz. Rada Medisolutions, in one or more tranches on rights issue basis.

The board also approved the transfer of the company's 100% stake held in its two wholly owned subsidiaries viz., Chethana Pharma Distributors (CPDPL) and CPD Pharma (CPD Pharma), to its another wholly owned subsidiary, being Rada Medisolutions (Rada).

