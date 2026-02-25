Sensex gains 518 pts; metal shares advance

The frontline equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in the mid-morning trade, supported by a recovery in technology stocks following the previous sessions sharp selloff that had dragged the indices lower. The Nifty traded above the 25,600 level. Metal extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 518 points or 0.63% to 82,744.85. The Nifty 50 index gained 181.30 points or 0.71% to 25,605.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.66% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.54%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,232 shares rose and 1,567 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: Omnitech Engineering received bids for 3,29,868 shares as against 1,89,09,890 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.02 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 February 2026 and it will close on 27 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 227 per share. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery received bids for 35,81,248 shares as against 57,06,235 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.63 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 February 2026 and it will close on 26 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 367 and 386 per share.

Shree Ram Twistex received bids for 4,64,04,000 shares as against 1,06,00,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 4.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026 and it will close on 25 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 104 per share. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions received bids for 1,09,03,774 shares as against 2,18,23,329 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.50 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026 and it will close on 25 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,000 and 1,053 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index surged 2.55% to 12,381.75. The index rallied 3.50% in two consecutive trading sessions. Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 4.97%), Vedanta (up 4.86%), National Aluminium Company (up 4.05%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.58%), Tata Steel (up 3.32%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.75%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.20%), Hindustan Copper (up 2%), Jindal Steel (up 1.80%) and Welspun Corp (up 1.56%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added 1.74% after the company said its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured major EPC orders to establish electricity grid system elements in India and overseas.

Schaeffler India rallied 5.36% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 31.54% to Rs 322.36 crore on 26.53% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2643.06 crore in Q4 CY2025 over Q4 CY2024. Global Markets: Asian markets edged higher with South Korea and Japan stocks hitting record highs Wednesday, after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street that was fueled by easing concerns around artificial intelligence-led disruption to select industries. U.S. equities rose on Tuesday, led by gains in Advanced Micro Devices and software stocks, as investors fears around artificial intelligence disruption to certain industries eased. The S&P 500 advanced 0.77% to close at 6,890.07, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.04% and settled at 22,863.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 370.44 points, or 0.76%, and ended at 49,174.50.