Larsen & Toubro to acquire 21% stake in E2E Networks

Larsen & Toubro has entered into an investment agreement on 05 November 2024 for acquisition of up to 21% stake in E2E Networks.

E2E Networks specializes in providing CPU and GPU-based cloud computing platforms, to help its customers carry out large scale general and AI-workloads by leveraging its relationship with NVIDIA.

The acquisition is complementary for market approach in the fast-growing areas of AI and cloud services. Along with the acquisition, the Company also proposes to enter into a software license agreement, reseller agreement and co-location agreement with E2E Networks.

Pursuant to the acquisition, the Company will also have the right to nominate upto 2 (two) directors on the board of directors of E2E Networks and will also have certain rights and obligations in relation to transfer of equity shares of E2E Networks by Tarun Dua and Srishti Baweja (promoters of E2E Networks).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News