POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 190.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 190.63% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 372.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.372.93339.134.982.5913.504.8212.974.479.623.31

