Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 190.63% in the September 2024 quarter

POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 190.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.97% to Rs 372.93 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 190.63% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 372.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales372.93339.13 10 OPM %4.982.59 -PBDT13.504.82 180 PBT12.974.47 190 NP9.623.31 191

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US going to unprecedented polls as battle between Trump, Harris escalates

Russia suspected of plotting to send incendiary devices to US on planes

Over 36 Indian Americans running for state legislations, local bodies

Judge allows Musk's $1 million voter giveaway to swing state voters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; China, Japan climb

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story