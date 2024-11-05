Veritas Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 21.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.43% to Rs 376.57 croreNet profit of Veritas Finance Pvt rose 21.30% to Rs 67.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.43% to Rs 376.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 260.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales376.57260.73 44 OPM %57.0456.48 -PBDT97.3378.29 24 PBT90.0272.44 24 NP67.4255.58 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News