Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veritas Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 21.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Veritas Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 21.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 44.43% to Rs 376.57 crore

Net profit of Veritas Finance Pvt rose 21.30% to Rs 67.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.43% to Rs 376.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 260.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales376.57260.73 44 OPM %57.0456.48 -PBDT97.3378.29 24 PBT90.0272.44 24 NP67.4255.58 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US going to unprecedented polls as battle between Trump, Harris escalates

Russia suspected of plotting to send incendiary devices to US on planes

Over 36 Indian Americans running for state legislations, local bodies

Judge allows Musk's $1 million voter giveaway to swing state voters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; China, Japan climb

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story