Veritas Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 21.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.43% to Rs 376.57 crore

Net profit of Veritas Finance Pvt rose 21.30% to Rs 67.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.43% to Rs 376.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 260.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.376.57260.7357.0456.4897.3378.2990.0272.4467.4255.58

