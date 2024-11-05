K E C International consolidated net profit rises 52.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.65% to Rs 5113.31 crore

Net profit of K E C International rose 52.98% to Rs 85.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.65% to Rs 5113.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4499.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5113.314499.036.266.10158.79112.30113.4765.7885.4155.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News