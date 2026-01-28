Larsen & Toubro wins contract for extension of Red Line of Riyadh Metro

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical of Larsen & Toubro(L&T) has won a contract from the Royal Commission of Riyadh City in Saudi Arabia for works pertaining to the extension of the Riyadh Metro. The order is a part of an ultra-mega project won by a consortium of Webuild S.p.A, L&T, Nesma & Partners Contracting, Alstom and IDOM. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

The order pertains to the extension of Red Line of Riyadh Metro Network. The scope of work includes design and turnkey construction of 8.4 km long metro line comprising both elevated and underground sections, and five stations.