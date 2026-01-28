Nesco slips after Q3 PAT falls 5% YoY to Rs 105 crore

Nesco declined 1.30% to Rs 1,093.05 after the company reported a 4.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.64 crore on a 20.03% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 247.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 131.85 crore, down 7.04% YoY for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Total expenses rose 48.29% YoY to Rs 142.58 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 12.27 crore (up 46.07% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 7.76 crore (up 249.55% YoY), while other expenses increased 28.81% YoY to Rs 70.73 crore during the period under review.