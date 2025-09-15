Larsen & Toubro wins large order from National High Speed Rail Corporation

The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won a large order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) to construct 156 Route Km (RKM) of high-speed ballastless track (Package T1) for the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope includes design, supply, construction, testing & commissioning of track-works, on Design-Build Lump Sum Price basis, between Mumbai (Bandra-Kurla complex) and Zaroli village in Gujarat. This also includes over 21 km of track-works in underground sections (corresponding to Civil packages of C1, C2) and 135 km of track on the elevated viaduct sections (Pkg C3).