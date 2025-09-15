Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins large order from National High Speed Rail Corporation

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from National High Speed Rail Corporation

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won a large order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) to construct 156 Route Km (RKM) of high-speed ballastless track (Package T1) for the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope includes design, supply, construction, testing & commissioning of track-works, on Design-Build Lump Sum Price basis, between Mumbai (Bandra-Kurla complex) and Zaroli village in Gujarat. This also includes over 21 km of track-works in underground sections (corresponding to Civil packages of C1, C2) and 135 km of track on the elevated viaduct sections (Pkg C3).

This is the second track-work package that L&T has won in MAHSR. In April 2022, NHSRCL had awarded the Package T3 (116 km) from south of Vadodara city to Sabarmati depot to L&T and the project is progressing rapidly. With the latest order, L&T is now responsible for over 50% of the track-works in MAHSR.

Japanese Shinkansen J Slab Track Technology is being adopted for the track-works, enabling up to 320 kmph speed, better ride quality, increased service life and maintainability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

