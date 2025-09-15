Tata Tech gains after Singapore arm inks pact to acquire ES-Tec GmbH

Tata Technologies (TTL) added 1.28% to Rs 710.85 after the firm's wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Technologies Pte., Singapore has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity shares in ES-Tec GmbH for total consideration of euro 75 million.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany, ES-Tec Group is a premium automotive engineering services provider with deep domain expertise in driver assistance systems (ADAS), connected driving, and digital engineering. With a talent pool of over 300 skilled professionals, ES-Tec has built a strong reputation for delivering complex systems engineering solutions to its customers. Its revenue was euro 36.1 million in CY24.

This acquisition marks a significant step forward in TTLs global growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to delivering future-ready engineering solutions to the automotive industry. ES-Tecs established presence in Germanyone of the worlds most advanced automotive innovation hubsprovides Tata Technologies with a strategic platform to scale its ER&D operations, access top-tier engineering talent, and deepen relationships with marquee OEMs.

The consideration will be paid over the next two years and includes performance-based earn-outs. The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive from the first full year of operations. It is expected to be completed by 31st December 2025. The automotive industry is undergoing a profound transformation, with European OEMs accelerating R&D investments in ADAS/AD, electrification, and software-defined vehicle platforms. As a result, the market for Engineering Service Providers (ESPs) in Europe is projected to grow from euro 4.5 billion in 2020 to euro 11.7 billion by 2030. This trend presents significant opportunities for ES-Tec to expand its capabilities, strengthen its customer partnerships, and capture a larger share of high value development programs, the company stated in exchange filing.

Warren Harris, MD & CEO of Tata Technologies, said, The acquisition of ES-Tec Group is a strategic leap that enhances our ability to deliver end-to end product engineering solutions across the automotive value chain and represents our commitment to expand our global footprint in accessing innovative engineering capabilities. ES-Tecs technical depth, customer centricity, and regional strength align perfectly with our strategic vision to be the first partner choice for global OEMs navigating the shift towards intelligent, connected, and sustainable mobility. Marc Wille, MD & CEO of ES-Tec said, Joining forces with Tata Technologies is a key step for the ES-Tec Group to extend the breadth and depth of capabilities and expand our international presence. Together, we are ready to take on the future challenges of the automotive industry delivering real value for our customers through competitive pricing, outstanding quality, and faster development cycles. Our goal is clear: to drive the global automotive industry forward, and together with Tata Technologies, become a partner of choice for the mobility sector.