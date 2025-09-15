TCS announces strategic partnership with The Warehouse Group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced its strategic partnership with The Warehouse Group (TWG) to support the next phase of the retailer's digital transformation journey.
Under the scope of the partnership, TCS will focus on technology modernisation and transformation by streamlining and consolidating platforms and maximizing value from existing investments across the end-to end retail value chain. TCS will support the Group in building the capabilities and services needed to improve performance.
Bringing its deep domain technology, data, and AI expertise in the retail sector, TCS will collaborate with TWG on strategic initiatives to simplify and modernise the IT landscape, driving operational efficiencies. As part of the agreement TCS will undertake initiatives to support TWG workforce development focused on digital and AI upskilling.
TCS will help The Group develop and execute a clear strategy to reduce technological debt, enhance platform standardisation, and drive continuous service level improvements through robust governance and transparent reporting.
This partnership strengthens TCS' commitment to New Zealand, where it has been a trusted partner for digital transformation, driving innovation across industries through the TCS Co-Innovation Network TM (COIN). TCS also led the development of the Asia Pacific Digital Sustainability Index in 2022, shaping the region's approach to sustainable digital transformation. Beyond business, TCS is committed to fostering digital talent in New Zealand. Its flagship STEM empowerment programs, GoIT TM and GoIT TM Girls in the region are inspiring students to pursue careers in technology and innovation.
The partnership with TWG builds on TCS' expertise in the retail sector. The world's top 10 global retailers and many others partner with TCS to build profitable and sustainable businesses. TCS' deep industry expertise, backed by decades of experience and relevant partnerships in retail, spans across store operations, merchandising, supply chain, marketing, pricing strategies, hyperpersonalised & omnichannel retailing, and business model reinvention. TCS' extensive portfolio of retail offerings includes TCS Omnistore, an AI powered, unified composable commerce platform, and TCS Optumera, an AI-powered strategic intelligence platform that enables retailers to make optimised merchandising decisions across the value chain.
