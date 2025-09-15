Volumes soar at Container Corporation Of India Ltd counter

Container Corporation Of India Ltd clocked volume of 3.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33551 shares

Anant Raj Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, CESC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 September 2025.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd clocked volume of 3.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33551 shares. The stock gained 1.70% to Rs.559.30. Volumes stood at 31668 shares in the last session.

Anant Raj Ltd registered volume of 5.93 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90751 shares. The stock rose 7.10% to Rs.571.20. Volumes stood at 40079 shares in the last session.

IFCI Ltd clocked volume of 24.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.09% to Rs.56.14. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session. Ircon International Ltd notched up volume of 15.27 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.70% to Rs.183.90. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session. CESC Ltd registered volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69795 shares. The stock rose 4.09% to Rs.166.60. Volumes stood at 34560 shares in the last session.