Larsen & Toubro wins order for Agra Metro project

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
The Heavy Civil Infrastructure vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) for the design and construction of Agra Metro Phase 1, Line-2. The stretch will run from Agra Cantonment to Kalindi Vihar. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The scope of works involves design and construction of a vital 15.09 km elevated viaduct, 14 stations and 2.61 km depot connecting the metro line from Sadar Bazar to PAC Depot. Architectural finishes for the stations, as well as electrical & mechanical works are also in scope.

The project, which will mark a key milestone in enhancing urban mobility in Agra, is to be completed within a stringent timeline of 30 months.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

