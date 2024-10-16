Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge Ltd Falls 1.57%

Coforge Ltd Falls 1.57%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coforge Ltd has added 5.11% over last one month compared to 2.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.6% drop in the SENSEX

Coforge Ltd lost 1.57% today to trade at Rs 7350.2. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.46% to quote at 42963.94. The index is down 2.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd decreased 1.05% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 0.99% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 33.16 % over last one year compared to the 22.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Coforge Ltd has added 5.11% over last one month compared to 2.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.6% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 123 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9145 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 7580 on 15 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4291.05 on 09 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex turns green, at 81,850, Nifty at 25,050; Oil, financials, metal up

Maharashtra Elections: Coastal belt's 75 seats crucial for power shift

LIVE news: Omar Abdullah set to take oath as Jammu-Kashmir chief minister today

Meta to face lawsuits as states' claim it hooked kids to social media

Silicon valley's Andreessen, Horowitz give millions to pro-Trump PAC

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story