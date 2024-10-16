Coforge Ltd Falls 1.57%

Coforge Ltd has added 5.11% over last one month compared to 2.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.6% drop in the SENSEX

Coforge Ltd lost 1.57% today to trade at Rs 7350.2. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.46% to quote at 42963.94. The index is down 2.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd decreased 1.05% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 0.99% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 33.16 % over last one year compared to the 22.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

