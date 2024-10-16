Coforge Ltd Falls 1.57%

Coforge Ltd has added 5.11% over last one month compared to 2.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.6% drop in the SENSEX
Coforge Ltd lost 1.57% today to trade at Rs 7350.2. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.46% to quote at 42963.94. The index is down 2.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd decreased 1.05% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 0.99% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 33.16 % over last one year compared to the 22.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Coforge Ltd has added 5.11% over last one month compared to 2.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.6% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 123 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9145 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 7580 on 15 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4291.05 on 09 May 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News