Rallis India spurts after Q2 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 98 cr

Rallis surged 11.50% to Rs 358.60 after the company reported 19.51% increase in net profit to Rs 98 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 82 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 11.53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 928 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Revenue from operations jumped 11.53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 928 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. In Q2 FY25, profit before tax stood at Rs 143 crore, registering a 30% growth from Rs 110 crore reported in Q2 FY24. EBITDA jumped 24.81% to Rs 166 crore in the second quarter of FY25 as compared to Rs 133 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from Crop care increase 6.78% YoY to Rs 787 crore in Q2 FY25. Domestic Crop care volumes up by 17% in Q2 FY 25, partially offset by price drop resulting in revenue up by 11%. Revenue from Seeds jumped 48% YoY to Rs 141 crore during the quarter. <> On half-year basis, the company's net profit grew marginally to Rs 146 crore in H1 FY25 as against 145 crore posted in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 6% YoY to Rs 1,711 crore in H1 FY25.

Dr. Gyanendra Shukla, managing director & CEO, Rallis India, said, Strong domestic demand with above normal monsoon and better commodity prices. Volume recovery in international market although pricing continues to be muted.

We had a strong Q2 FY25 performance helped by double digit growth in the domestic market, both in the Crop Care and Seeds business. Revenue increased by 11% to reach Rs 928 Cr and Profit after Tax increased by 21% to reach Rs 98 Cr. Domestic Crop Care delivered volume led revenue growth of 11% with prices impacting overall realization. Seeds revenue was up by 48% due to better Kharif liquidation. International business had volume recovery though prices continue to be a challenge.

Our efforts will continue to be directed towards improving market share in domestic business. We remain positive for the upcoming Rabi season with higher reservoir water levels. Hybrid Seeds Production acres and cost continues to be a concern. Customer and product base expansion will remain a focus for international business.

On a loterm basis, Customer Centricity will be a key thrust, and we will continue to offer differentiated solutions to solve varying farmer needs. We will further intensify our efforts to build capabilities in Digital and leverage Collaborations and Alliances.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the US$ 150 billion Tata Group. It is one of Indias leading Agri sciences companies, with more than 75 years of experience of servicing rural markets with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies.

