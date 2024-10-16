Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.18%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 6.4% over last one month compared to 1.4% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.6% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 3.18% today to trade at Rs 436.5. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.63% to quote at 30321.23. The index is down 1.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd increased 1.55% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.39% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 58.31 % over last one year compared to the 22.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

