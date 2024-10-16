Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.18%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.18%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 6.4% over last one month compared to 1.4% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.6% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 3.18% today to trade at Rs 436.5. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.63% to quote at 30321.23. The index is down 1.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd increased 1.55% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.39% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 58.31 % over last one year compared to the 22.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 6.4% over last one month compared to 1.4% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.6% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 70965 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 457.2 on 05 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 159.5 on 26 Oct 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex turns green, at 81,850, Nifty at 25,050; Oil, financials, metal up

Maharashtra Elections: Coastal belt's 75 seats crucial for power shift

LIVE news: Omar Abdullah set to take oath as Jammu-Kashmir chief minister today

Meta to face lawsuits as states' claim it hooked kids to social media

Silicon valley's Andreessen, Horowitz give millions to pro-Trump PAC

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story