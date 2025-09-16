Larsen & Tourbo wins 2X1000 Mwe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) business vertical of Larsen & Tourbo has won a significant order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for 2X1000 Mwe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP - 5 & 6) in Tamil Nadu. According to the company's project classification, the value of this order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore.

The scope encompasses the mechanical package for the project, including installation of the nuclear reactor and turbine systems (with generator and condenser), sea water systems, polar and trestle cranes, and other related equipment. It also includes accessories, piping, supports, structural steelwork, painting, anti-corrosion coating, insulation and full testing across various buildings and structures on site.