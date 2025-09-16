Krystal Integrated gains after bagging Rs 168-cr order from Andhra Pradesh DME

Krystal Integrated Services rose 3.12% to Rs 667.05 after the company secured an order worth Rs 168 crore from the Director of Medical Education (DME), Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The contract is for providing sanitation and housekeeping services across hospitals and institutions under DME (Zone-I), covering Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, and East Godavari districts, for a period of three years.

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.5% to Rs 11.50 crore on a 25.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 323.08 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.