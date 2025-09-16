EID Parry (India) allots 37,421 equity shares under ESOP

EID Parry (India) has allotted 37,421 equity shares under ESOP on 16 September 2025. Consequent to said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity shares capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 17,78,23,983 to Rs. 17,78,61,404 comprising of 17,78,61,404 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/-each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News