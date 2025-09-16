Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Taurian MPS breaks new ground on market debut

NSE SME Taurian MPS breaks new ground on market debut

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Taurian MPS was trading at Rs 220.50 on the NSE, a premium of 28.95% compared with the issue price of Rs 171.

The scrip was listed at Rs 210, a premium of 22.81% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 220.50 and a low of Rs 210. About 10.44 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Taurian MPS's IPO was subscribed 9.94 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (9 September 2025) and it closed on 11 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 162 to 171 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 24,87,200 shares. The net issue comprised 21,88,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for the acquisition of machinery and equipment at the existing production facility, the acquisition of equipment under research and development to promote innovation, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Taurian MPS, on 8 September 2025, raised Rs 11.20 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.55 lakh shares at Rs 171 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Taurian MPS manufactures and supplies crushing and screening equipment for the mining and construction sectors under the "Taurian" brand, offering products such as jaw crushers, cone crushers, VSI crushers, vibrating screens, washing systems, and complete plants backed by after-sales service. The company operates a 64,773 sq. ft. facility near Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, Haridwar, equipped with advanced machinery and quality control processes including FMEA and APQP. Its market presence extends across 18 states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, supported by authorized dealers in Maharashtra and Raipur, Chhattisgarh. As of 31 July 2025, the company employed 94 professionals.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 73.52 crore and a net profit of Rs 9.49 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

John Cockerill gains on bagging Rs 80-cr order from Tata Steel

Dollar index hits over 7-week low under 97 mark ahead of Fed

Nifty trades above 25,150 mark; oil & gas shares rally for 5th day

SpiceJet signs lease deal to induct eight additional Boeing 737 aircraft

GBP/USD soars to two and half month high, Pound hits 120 against INR

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story