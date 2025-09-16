NSE SME Taurian MPS breaks new ground on market debut

Shares of Taurian MPS was trading at Rs 220.50 on the NSE, a premium of 28.95% compared with the issue price of Rs 171.

The scrip was listed at Rs 210, a premium of 22.81% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 220.50 and a low of Rs 210. About 10.44 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Taurian MPS's IPO was subscribed 9.94 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (9 September 2025) and it closed on 11 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 162 to 171 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 24,87,200 shares. The net issue comprised 21,88,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for the acquisition of machinery and equipment at the existing production facility, the acquisition of equipment under research and development to promote innovation, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Taurian MPS, on 8 September 2025, raised Rs 11.20 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.55 lakh shares at Rs 171 per share to 6 anchor investors. Taurian MPS manufactures and supplies crushing and screening equipment for the mining and construction sectors under the "Taurian" brand, offering products such as jaw crushers, cone crushers, VSI crushers, vibrating screens, washing systems, and complete plants backed by after-sales service. The company operates a 64,773 sq. ft. facility near Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, Haridwar, equipped with advanced machinery and quality control processes including FMEA and APQP. Its market presence extends across 18 states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, supported by authorized dealers in Maharashtra and Raipur, Chhattisgarh. As of 31 July 2025, the company employed 94 professionals.