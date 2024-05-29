Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 62.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 802.62% to Rs 130.88 crore

Net profit of Last Mile Enterprises declined 62.11% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 802.62% to Rs 130.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.51% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 162.04% to Rs 131.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

