Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 62.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 802.62% to Rs 130.88 croreNet profit of Last Mile Enterprises declined 62.11% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 802.62% to Rs 130.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.51% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 162.04% to Rs 131.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News