Latteys Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 19.70 crore

Net profit of Latteys Industries declined 58.24% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.7018.10 9 OPM %5.749.78 -PBDT0.651.51 -57 PBT0.511.22 -58 NP0.380.91 -58

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

