Allied Blenders & Distillers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers reported to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 757.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 814.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.757.63814.289.796.3931.7413.9915.541.4411.20-2.69

