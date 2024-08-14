Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Allied Blenders & Distillers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 757.63 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers reported to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 757.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 814.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales757.63814.28 -7 OPM %9.796.39 -PBDT31.7413.99 127 PBT15.541.44 979 NP11.20-2.69 LP

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

