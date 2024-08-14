Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 83.53% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 83.87% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 83.53% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.422.55 -84 OPM %-214.2910.59 -PBDT0.180.39 -54 PBT0.050.31 -84 NP0.050.31 -84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 100 pts higher; Nifty near 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story