Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 83.53% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 83.87% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 83.53% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.422.55 -84 OPM %-214.2910.59 -PBDT0.180.39 -54 PBT0.050.31 -84 NP0.050.31 -84
