Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 57.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 57.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 84.48% to Rs 39.22 crore

Net profit of Maximus International rose 57.46% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 84.48% to Rs 39.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.2221.26 84 OPM %7.858.70 -PBDT2.841.65 72 PBT2.441.34 82 NP2.111.34 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 100 pts higher; Nifty near 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story