Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 57.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Maximus International rose 57.46% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 84.48% to Rs 39.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.2221.267.858.702.841.652.441.342.111.34

