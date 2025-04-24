Laurus Lab Q4 PAT soars to Rs 234 cr

Laurus Lab reported a 209.05% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 233.67 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.61 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.49% YoY to Rs 1,720.30 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 191.17% to Rs 312.34 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 477 crore in Q4 FY25, recording growth of 84%, as compared with Rs 259 crore in Q4 FY24. It includes one-time gain of Rs 59 crore from sale of land in 4Q FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 27.7% in Q4 FY25 as against 18% in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from CDMO segment jumped 85% to Rs 490 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 265 crore in Q4 FY24. In Q4 FY25, revenue from small molecules jumped 95% YoY to Rs 461 crore, driven by several mid-to-late stage NCE deliveries and steady increase in sales from new manufacturing assets. While revenue from Bio business remained flat YoY at Rs 29 crore during the quarter.

Revenue from generics business rose 5% to Rs 1,230 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,175 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from API business declined 8% YoY to Rs 686 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue from Finished Dosages Form (FDF) climbed 27% YoY to Rs 544 crore during the quarter.

The company said that multiple integrated CMO contract signed, supplies started. FDF manufacturing lines expansion on track coming online by Dec-25.

Continued investments in growth projects with CAPEX at 12% of Revenue to support long term growth the company stated in exchange filing.

On financial year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 123.18% to Rs 358.32 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 160.55 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10.18% to Rs 5,553.96 crore in FY25 as against Rs 5,040.83 crore in FY24, driven by robust demand environment for the companys CDMO offering and higher FDF sales.

Satyanarayana Chava, founder & chief executive officer commented; Our business remains well positioned to evolve into a well-diversified CMO/CDMO company with promising pipeline, enabling several technology platforms and commercial excellence, thanks to team commitment to the unified vision of delivering high quality integrated solution and securing our long-term growth potential.

V V Ravi Kumar, executive director & chief financial officer commented; Despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges, we have witnessed high level of demand for our offerings. For Q4, we delivered Rs 1,720 crore in revenues, growth of 19% and Rs 477 crore EBITDA grew by 84%, resulting in 27.7% margin. Gross margins remained healthy at 55% due to favorable CDMO mix and process optimization measures. The fundamentals of our business remain healthy.

Overall FY25 results, we have delivered revenues of Rs 5,554 crore, representing 10% growth and EBITDA stood at Rs 1,115 crore, growth of 40%. The EBITDA margin of 20.1% has substantially improved, supported by continuing operating leverage within CDMO business.

Going ahead, we remain confident in our growth expectations as we look forward to execute on long lead programs, new assets ramp up with revenue increasing over FY25 with continued focus on operational excellence. Our capital allocation strategy remain unchanged, prioritizing investments into high value business opportunities.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved a 2nd interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per share of Rs 2 each for FY25. The company has fixed May 09, 2025 as the record date for the said dividend. The amount will be paid on or after May 20, 2025.

Laurus Labs is a research-driven pharmaceutical manufacturing organization, it has been developing and assisting its client organizations to succeed in innovative medicines that globally enhance the health outcomes for patients. It has three business divisions Generics (API+FDF), CDMO (Synthesis) and Bio.

The counter shed 0.51% to end at Rs 647.15 on the BSE.

