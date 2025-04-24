Devyani International acquires Sky Gate along with three brands

Devyani International has announced the acquisition of controlling stake in Sky Gate Hospitality ('Sky Gate') along with its three brands i.e. 'Biryani By Kilo', 'Goila Butter Chicken', and 'The Bhojan'. This strategic move aims to enhance DIL's presence in the Indian cuisine segment by integrating these well-established brands into its portfolio.

Founded in 2015 by Kaushik Roy and Vishal Jindal, Sky Gate has emerged as a strong player in India's food delivery sector. Sky Gate is amongst the first ones to introduce the 'Handi Biryani' concept and deliver freshly prepared biryani. Its flagship brand, Biryani By Kilo (BBK), is one of the leaders in the organized biryani market, offering authentic, dum-cooked biryanis prepared to order and delivered in traditional handis. Under the leadership of Roy and Jindal, Sky Gate has expanded its reach over 100 stores across 40+ cities, catering to the diverse culinary preferences of Indian consumers.

This strategic move aligns with DIL's vision to diversify its offerings and deepen its strategy with respect to House of Brands. With this acquisition, DIL's brand portfolio now encompasses 10 strong and diverse food and beverage brands. This includes recent additions like Tealive, Sanook Kitchen and New York Fries. The acquisition of Biryani By Kilo, Goila Butter Chicken and The Bhojan, strengthens DIL's leadership position as one of the fastest-growing QSR chains in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News