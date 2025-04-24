Honasa Consumer announces change in senior management

Honasa Consumer announced Karan Bajwa who served as Senior Vice President - Human Resources, has been elevated to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and Avinash Dhagat, who served as Senior Vice President - Supply Chain, has been elevated to Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO) of the Company with effect from 24 April 2025.

On account of the above changes, both Karan Bajwa and Avinash Dhagat, have been designated as Senior Management Personnel.

