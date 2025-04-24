Honasa Consumer announces change in senior management

On account of the above changes, both Karan Bajwa and Avinash Dhagat, have been designated as Senior Management Personnel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
On account of the above changes, both Karan Bajwa and Avinash Dhagat, have been designated as Senior Management Personnel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 3:29 PM IST