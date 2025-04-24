Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 209.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 1720.30 croreNet profit of Laurus Labs rose 209.05% to Rs 233.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 1720.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1439.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 123.18% to Rs 358.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 5553.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5040.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content