Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 209.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 1720.30 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 209.05% to Rs 233.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 1720.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1439.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.18% to Rs 358.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 5553.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5040.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1720.301439.67 19 5553.965040.83 10 OPM %24.4516.77 -19.0015.42 - PBDT422.77209.52 102 914.38620.94 47 PBT312.34107.27 191 484.29236.36 105 NP233.6775.61 209 358.32160.55 123

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

