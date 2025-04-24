Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 209.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 1720.30 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 209.05% to Rs 233.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 1720.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1439.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.18% to Rs 358.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 5553.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5040.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1720.301439.675553.965040.8324.4516.7719.0015.42422.77209.52914.38620.94312.34107.27484.29236.36233.6775.61358.32160.55

