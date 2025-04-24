Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayshree Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jayshree Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 24.19% to Rs 4.21 crore

Net Loss of Jayshree Chemicals reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.19% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.75% to Rs 16.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.213.39 24 16.8912.82 32 OPM %-4.51-76.11 --3.49-23.48 - PBDT0-2.38 100 0.21-1.97 LP PBT-0.08-2.44 97 -0.05-2.22 98 NP-0.16-3.46 95 -0.27-3.51 92

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

