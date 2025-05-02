Laxmi Organic's Site 1 at Mahad to undergo scheduled shutdown

From 14 May to 28 May 2025

Laxmi Organic Industries announced that the company's Site 1 producing chemical products under Essentials Business Unit located at Mahad Industrial Area, MIDC, Raigad - 402 309, Maharashtra, India, will be undergoing a Scheduled Annual Boiler Shutdown from May 14, 2025 until 28 May 2025. The Company's supply chain and sales teams have taken appropriate measures to ensure continuity of deliveries to the extent possible. However, during the shutdown period, product availability may be limited.

