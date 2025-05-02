Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR ends flat after surging to 7-month high during intraday moves

INR ends flat after surging to 7-month high during intraday moves

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee pared early gains and settled for the day almost flat at 84.53 against the greenback. Rupee had surged to its highest level in seven months against the dollar on Friday morning tracking pull back in dollar overseas and sharply higher local shares. Positive economic data and foreign fund inflows also supported gains the counter. Rupee touched an intra-day high of 83.76, the highest levels since end September 2024 -- but failed to sustain the momentum and ended the session on a flat note.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

