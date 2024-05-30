Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales decline 25.69% to Rs 28.00 crore

Net Loss of Lexus Granito (India) reported to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.69% to Rs 28.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 117.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.0037.68 -26 117.97100.98 17 OPM %-4.214.54 -1.345.07 - PBDT-2.761.07 PL -2.841.88 PL PBT-7.76-3.31 -134 -15.55-11.57 -34 NP-8.15-3.38 -141 -16.58-11.83 -40

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

