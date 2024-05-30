Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ace Integrated Solutions standalone net profit rises 208.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Ace Integrated Solutions standalone net profit rises 208.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 50.23% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Ace Integrated Solutions rose 208.33% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.23% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.77% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.27% to Rs 9.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.322.21 50 9.146.91 32 OPM %15.9617.19 -1.099.41 - PBDT0.880.43 105 0.520.83 -37 PBT0.840.39 115 0.370.67 -45 NP0.740.24 208 0.410.47 -13

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

