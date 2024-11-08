Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 3.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 120325.66 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India declined 3.76% to Rs 7728.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8030.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 120325.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107876.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales120325.66107876.80 12 OPM %5.487.86 -PBDT7382.358763.05 -16 PBT7382.358763.05 -16 NP7728.688030.28 -4

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

