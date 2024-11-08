Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 2.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 82.69 crore

Net profit of Nova Agritech declined 2.45% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 82.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.82.6968.2914.3517.9410.8110.1210.349.616.776.94

