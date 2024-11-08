Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 2.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 82.69 crore

Net profit of Nova Agritech declined 2.45% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 82.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales82.6968.29 21 OPM %14.3517.94 -PBDT10.8110.12 7 PBT10.349.61 8 NP6.776.94 -2

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

