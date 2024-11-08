Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.24% to Rs 595.82 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 13.61% to Rs 117.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 103.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.24% to Rs 595.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 540.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.595.82540.4925.2024.10171.62146.68159.21132.27117.44103.37

